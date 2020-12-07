Study says majority of Arizona seniors became more tech savvy since start of pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While tech has meant employees can work from home via video-conferencing, it has also helped seniors keep in touch with their loved ones.
GearHungry.com surveyed 3,000 65 years and older people to find out how they coped and overall, 63 percent of Arizona seniors said their understanding of technology has actually improved since the start of the pandemic.
The study concluded that seniors know what tabs to click on, what virtual buttons to press and how to unmute their microphones. 38 percent of seniors said their kids or grandkids have spent time with them this year, explaining how everything works.
Being able to use technology has helped people feel less alone and 55 percent of seniors say this is the case. 73 percent of respondents below the ages of 55 said they had made more of an effort to connect with elderly friends and relatives this year. 63 percent of people said they’ll avoid seeing extended family this Christmas in order to protect them from any risk.
Most reported they are going to keep up with tech connections as they don’t want to risk anyone’s health.
