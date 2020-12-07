Tucson man injured in Sahuarita shooting

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday, Dec. 6.
According to information from the Sahuarita Police Department, a 43-year-old Tucson man was taken to a Tucson hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.
Police say the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. at Placita Fara and La Villita Road, near Sahuarita Road.
No further information was immediately available.
Police would like to speak with anyone who may have information about the incident. Call 911, 520-445-7874 or 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday if you know anything or know anyone who might.
