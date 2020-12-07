UA basketball to host UTEP on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona basketball team will face a different challenger this Saturday, Dec. 12.
The game between the Wildcats and New Mexico State University was just announced on Tuesday, Dec. 1. NMSU was not on Arizona’s original schedule this season, but after the Wildcats canceled several nonconference games, the matchup appeared destined to happen.
In a tweet on Monday, Arizona announced the game between the two is canceled and the team will now play the University of Texas at El Paso.
New Mexico State has not announced why they cancelled the game outside of stating they are unable to play at that time.
According to a press release, the Wildcats reached an agreement with UTEP to fill the Saturday slot.
Tip-off is at 4:00 p.m. at the McKale Center on Dec. 12. The game will air live on the Pac12 Network.
