UA strengthens COVID-19 testing requirements for students for spring semester

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some University of Arizona students will face stricter COVID-19 protocols come the spring semester.
In a press conference Monday, Dec. 7, school officials announced students who live in dorms or attend in-person classes on the main campus will be tested weekly for COVID-19. If they fail to get tested, students will lose access to the university’s free Wi-Fi network.
“Using Wi-Fi access for compliance provides an effective way to focus enforcement,” said University of Arizona President Robert Robbins. “Network access is generally necessary to participate in the activities that bring students to campus, such as taking classes, while those students who are not subject to testing requirements because they are not on campus will not be affected by this measure.”
Off-campus students planning to visit UA’s campus are expected to have taken a diagnostic test the previous week. That rule applies to places like the library or student recreation center.
School officials announced they will be offering a new swish-gargle PCR test in addition to the nasal swab antigen test.
Robbins said these measures will hopefully allow students to return Wednesday, Jan. 13 during the second phase of the school’s reentry plan. That means classes of 50 students or less will be allowed to meet in person. However, public health metrics will determine if that’s possible.
According to a news release, a COVID-19 testing initiative will take place from Jan. 6-13, which coincides with the spring move in for dorm residents. Isolation dorm rooms will be available, as they were in the fall, for students who receive a positive result.
