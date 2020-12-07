UA woman’s basketball team adds Idaho to schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona women’s basketball team adds another game to the schedule this season.
In a press release, the team announced they will take on the University of Idaho Vandals on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The Wildcats have only played the Vandals one other time in school history back in March 2019. Wildcats prevailed 68-60 in round 16 of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT), Arizona went on to win the WNIT title that year.
As of Monday, Dec. 7, Arizona is ranked number 6 in the AP Polls, the highest the school has ever been ranked in school history.
The Vandals will travel to the McKale Center for the game. Tip-off time has yet to be determined.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.