Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald will take the field after recovering from COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will take the field again this Sunday, the announcement was made on the team’s website.
The fan-favorite missed the last few games after testing positive for COVID-19 in late November. He was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19, which is for players that test positive or come in close contact with someone who tested positive. However, as of Tuesday [Dec. 8] afternoon, Fitzgerald is no longer on the list.
Before his diagnosis, Fitzgerald had not missed a Cardinals game since 2014.
Now the team is hoping to break a three-game losing streak in their game against the New York Giants on Sunday at 11 a.m.
