Christmas trees, decorations snapped up as families deck the halls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -This year, retailers are seeing a surge of people craving all things Christmas.
According to the National Retail Federation, more than half of consumers surveyed said they are more interested in holiday decorations because of the pandemic.
It comes as many Americans decide not to travel; opting for smaller celebrations at home, instead.
“This is a tradition for us,” said Mercedes White.
White and her two boys found exactly what they were looking for at Rick’s Christmas Trees (on Craycroft Road and River Road) Monday night.
“We went with a seven-foot Douglas fir,” she said.
Workers say business is booming.
“It seems like people are out sooner than normal,” said Justin Duncan, “and I tell you what, we are getting a lot of new customers.”
Duncan took over the family business 20 years ago. He says Rick’s Christmas Trees saw a 30% increase in sales over the Thanksgiving weekend compared to last year.
“Definitely the strongest sale season we have had probably going all the way back to 2001; when, once again, this country was up against some tough times,” he said. “I think that the country kind of comes out and really ... tries to find something positive.”
Maybe it’s something in the air.
“The smell,” said White. “[I love] the smell of fir trees. Then, turning all the lights off and watching TV all snuggled up with everyone on the couch is probably the best part of the whole thing.”
At stores like Hobby Lobby, Christmas decorations are flying off the shelves. Employees say people have been buying sooner, as sales jump dramatically over last year.
Mayra Alejandra, who owns My Solace Design, made a trip to the arts and crafts store to grab some more items for her boho-chic Christmas decorations (which she sells at local markets).
Alejandra has noticed a shift towards a homemade holiday feel.
“I feel like [people] are starting to -- I don’t know how to explain it -- just fighting for that Christmas spirit,” she said.
Which is exactly what White plans to bring her children this year.
“That’s why we went with the ‘Grinchmas’ [theme],” she said. “Because, like the climate right now, [we are] just not letting it steal Christmas from [my youngest son]. It’s still something that we do together; we go out to our families and we cook together, and now we are not doing those kinds of things. So, I am still trying to give him those experiences.”
