Cochise County Sheriff warns of phishing type scam

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the year comes to a close, scammers are beginning to work overtime. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning to residents after a Mescal resident fell victim to a phishing type scam.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s department says a victim received an email she believed was from the “Geek Squad.” After clicking on the provided link, the scammer took control of her computer and activated her camera. They were able to see and hear the victim while providing her with a cell phone number to call.
Once the victim called the number, scammers also gained access to her cell phone. They demanded a $4,000 payment to unlock both her computer and cell phone.
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says the victim disconnected her computer and contacted them for assistance. She was able to gain access to her devices again, however, officials say they are unaware if any files were accessed or hijacked by the scammer.
If your devices or accounts have been hacked, scammers have access to your personal information and can change your passwords or restrict access to your system.
Officials urge residents to report potential scams to your local law enforcement. You should also file a report with the Better Business Bureau.
