Cox to increase internet speeds for low-income families, students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In order to help Arizona students navigate through the school year during the pandemic, Cox will temporarily increase internet speeds for customers on its Connect2Compete program.
Starting Friday, Dec. 11, Cox will double the speed to 50 megabits per second for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, according to a press release from the Arizona superintendent’s office.
The program is geared toward low-income households with school-aged children who don’t have access to reliable or affordable internet, the release stated. The package is offered to families receiving government assistance, SNAP benefits and public housing.
Eligible households that sign up before Thursday, Dec. 31, can receive their first two months for free and pay $9.95 per month going forward.
Families can sign up for the service online through this link.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.