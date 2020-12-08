Eggnog voted Arizona’s favorite Christmas cocktail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - From eggnog, the snowball and hot buttered rum, to morning mimosas and Irish coffee, there is bound to be one which reigns supreme as America’s festive favorite.
Alcohol.org, a resource for the treatment of substance use disorders, conducted a survey of 3,000 drinkers (ages 21 and up) to compile a list of the most popular Christmas cocktails across the country. This found that emerging victorious at the very top of Arizona’s list this season is the ever-popular and traditional eggnog!
Although its exact origins are unclear, this festive favorite has evolved from its early life as a type of medieval English ‘posset’, which is essentially a warm milky drink infused with wine/ale. Today, this decadent holiday classic is made with heavy cream or milk, raw eggs, sugar, spices like nutmeg, cinnamon and/or vanilla, and light rum.
Third on the list was found to be the iconic Hot Toddy – ward off the winter blues with this holiday staple consisting of a spirit (such as whiskey or dark rum), lemon, hot water, honey and warming spices like cinnamon, clove or star anise – served hot. A true ode to the holiday season.
The survey revealed that more than 1 in 5 (22 percent) respondents are avoiding alcohol for now in preparation for a boozy holiday season. Perhaps this period of abstinence is necessary considering more than 1 in 3 (34 percent) people admit they start drinking first thing Christmas morning.
The survey also found that the average adult usually drinks $31 worth of alcohol over Christmas day.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.