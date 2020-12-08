First Alert Action Day coming Thursday

High chances of rain across southern Arizona, and even snow in high areas

First Alert Action Day coming Thursday
A 50% or greater chance for rain Thursday calls for a First Alert Action Day. (Source: KOLD)
By Erin Christiansen | December 8, 2020 at 8:09 PM MST - Updated December 8 at 8:20 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big weather changes are on the way later this week!

A storm moving through Arizona Wednesday night through Thursday calls for a First Alert Action Day due to a 50%, or greater, chance for rain.

Some parts of southern Arizona will even receive up to 80% chances for rain.

Here's the forecast chance for rain for cities across southern Arizona.
Here's the forecast chance for rain for cities across southern Arizona. (Source: KOLD)

Most of southern Arizona will receive anywhere from one-fourth to a full-inch of rain through Thursday.

Most of southern Arizona will pick up 0.50 to 0.75" of rain Wednesday night through midday Thursday.
Most of southern Arizona will pick up 0.50 to 0.75" of rain Wednesday night through midday Thursday. (Source: KOLD)

Rain will begin late Wednesday night and continue on-and-off through midday Thursday.

Thursday's Future Radar

Brace for a messy morning commute.

You’ll want to give yourself extra time to get to where you are heading to navigate rain, slick roads and dark skies.

The rain will clear out by the evening commute.

Plan on a messy morning commute Thursday. Rain, slick roads, dark skies mean you'll need to slow down so give yourself extra time to get in to work.
Plan on a messy morning commute Thursday. Rain, slick roads, dark skies mean you'll need to slow down so give yourself extra time to get in to work. (Source: KOLD)

Snow is possible Wednesday night above 8,000 feet, falling to 7,000 feet by late Thursday.

Up to 6 inches of snow are possible in the mountains.

Snow will fall above 8,000 feet Wednesday night dropping to 7,000 feet by Thursday night.
Snow will fall above 8,000 feet Wednesday night dropping to 7,000 feet by Thursday night. (Source: KOLD)

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.