First Alert Action Day coming Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big weather changes are on the way later this week!
A storm moving through Arizona Wednesday night through Thursday calls for a First Alert Action Day due to a 50%, or greater, chance for rain.
Some parts of southern Arizona will even receive up to 80% chances for rain.
Most of southern Arizona will receive anywhere from one-fourth to a full-inch of rain through Thursday.
Rain will begin late Wednesday night and continue on-and-off through midday Thursday.
Brace for a messy morning commute.
You’ll want to give yourself extra time to get to where you are heading to navigate rain, slick roads and dark skies.
The rain will clear out by the evening commute.
Snow is possible Wednesday night above 8,000 feet, falling to 7,000 feet by late Thursday.
Up to 6 inches of snow are possible in the mountains.
