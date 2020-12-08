Fort Huachuca temporarily closes Seifert School-Age Center because of COVID-19

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials at Fort Huachuca have told parents of children who attend the Seifert School-Age Center that the center will be closed for two weeks because of two positive cases of COVID-19.
The notification on Monday, Dec. 7, said two employees tested positive for coronavirus and that the employees were in multiple classrooms during the days leading up to the positive tests on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Contact tracing has been implemented and those who may have been exposed have been contacted. If anyone else is concerned regarding potential exposure, they can call the the Fort Huachuca COVID-19 screening hotline at (520) 533-2997 for directives and advice.
The SAC is scheduled to reopen on Dec. 21 after being cleaned.
The New Beginnings Child Development Center has not been affected and will remain open.
