Germany begins COVID-19 vaccine preparations for January

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Preparations for the beginning of vaccinations against COVID-19 have begun in Germany.
It is widely expected that the vaccinations will start to be administered shortly after the New Year, a view that is supported by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Vaccination centers have already been set up across every state in the country, and should be ready for use by mid-December.
In Saxony alone, currently the federal state most severely affected by the pandemic, 13 vaccination centers and 13 mobile vaccination teams have been planned- ready to take over vaccinations in nursing homes and other locations.
Mass vaccinations will not be immediately possible, because only limited quantities of the vaccine are expected in the initial stages.
