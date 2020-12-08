Habitat for Humanity reducing operations to help slow spread of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Habitat for Humanity in Tucson is doing its part in helping control the spread of COVID-19.
The organization will temporarily reduce Tucson Habistore hours, close its office to the public and have office staff work remotely from home.
Construction teams will also be limited to work only four days a week, and the organization will put a hold on group volunteer activities.
“We will continue with increased precautions on some volunteer construction, home repair and a brush-with-kindness sites. Our community room will remain closed.”
Those who planned on volunteering can still help. You can make a monetary contribution to Habitat for Humanity by following [this link].
