Hiker in Arizona captures massive rockslide on video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mother in nature in action! Watch the moment when an Indianapolis hiker visiting Arizona captured video of massive rockslide not far from the Grand Canyon.
Jordan Thomas was on the rim overlooking the Colorado River when he saw the rockslide taking place at Horseshoe Bend.
According to officials, the overlook is about 1,000 feet above the river.
There was no immediate indication that anyone was in the canyon when the slide occurred.
