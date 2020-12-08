Long Realty collecting food donations throughout December

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Long Realty is stepping up to help out in tough times, using its many company-owned offices as donation sites to collect food items for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona this holiday season.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday during December (except Dec. 25), “Feed the Need” drop-off boxes will be stationed outside the company’s offices throughout the region. Those offices not listed as “independently owned & operated” are participating in the drive.
“Our communities are struggling,” said Laura Mance, president of Long Realty Co. “Local businesses large and small are suffering and many people are out of work. More than ever, we need to reach out and help each other.” Plus, Mance said, “Holiday events that usually support organizations such as the food bank have been canceled, for very good reasons. But the need can’t be canceled. The need is greater than ever, and it’s hugely important that we all do what we can to help.”
Those who wish to donate are asked to bring nonperishable foods labeled as low sugar, low or no sodium or whole grain. Pre-opened items, those packaged in glass containers, and baby food—other than cereals— cannot be accepted. Most-needed items include peanut butter, canned soup, fruit, tomato products, vegetables and meats (such as tuna and chicken), oatmeal, cereal and granola bars, condiments, cereal, packaged nuts and seeds, rice and pasta.
Monetary donations are welcome too. Go to Donate.CommunityFoodBank.org/LongRealty to make an online contribution.
