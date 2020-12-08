More Arizonans are getting multiple COVID-19 tests, state data shows

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -To date, the state have done more than 2.7 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, 378,157 of those have been positive for the novel Coronavirus, according to state data. Testing numbers continue to rise as the pandemic persists.
Now, months in, ADHS said they are seeing an interesting trend in testing. There is almost double the number of reported tests compared to unique patients getting tested. Meaning, more Arizonans are getting repeat COVID-19 tests. The state reports that as of Dec. 8, 2020, they’ve had 4,065,390 diagnostic tests reported in 2,408,401 unique Arizonans. In a blog post, ADHS said, “This is positive news, as testing allows public health to identify and contain cases of COVID-19.”
In Pima County, on Tuesday, the state dashboard reported more than 2,700 new people tested with diagnostic tests who had never been tested before, and more than 5,000 total new diagnostic tests that were conducted.
Compared to the summer, Arizona state is doing more daily tests. ADHS said the positivity percentage continues to rise and shows “COVID-19 is still actively circulating in our community.”
The health department said in their blog, that a person is counted as positive only once—regardless of how many times they are tested. An ADHS spokesperson said in a statement, if a person retests positive more than three months later, it is counted as a new case. While reinfection cases have been reported, the CDC said they are rare.
ADHS and the CDC still urges and encourages people to wash hands, keep distance and gather small.
