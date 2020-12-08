More Arizonans are getting multiple COVID-19 tests, state data shows

Now, months in, ADHS said they are seeing an interesting trend in testing. There is almost double the number of reported tests compared to unique patients getting tested. Meaning, more Arizonans are getting repeat COVID-19 tests. The state reports that as of Dec. 8, 2020, they’ve had 4,065,390 diagnostic tests reported in 2,408,401 unique Arizonans. In a blog post, ADHS said, “This is positive news, as testing allows public health to identify and contain cases of COVID-19.”