Napier accepts job as Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Dec. 8 that after concluding his position in Pima County, Mark Napier will begin his new job in January as CCSO’s newest Chief of Staff.
“Many of you have heard of Mark Napier as he is currently concluding a four year position as the Pima County Sheriff,” said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dennels.
“I worked with many of our staff during this process for interviews and input into Mark becoming our Chief of Staff, and I am confident that he will be an asset not only to the Sheriff’s Office, but to Cochise County as a whole.”
Napier begins his new journey on Jan. 3, 2020.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.