Navajo Nation under lockdown following ‘uncontrollable spread’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Navajo Nation is experiencing a high rate of daily COVID-19 cases leading to an additional three-week lockdown.
This after officials said their ICU’s have reached capacity due to the uncontrollable spread in 75 communities. However, the Navajo people experience a bigger problem daily.
“30 to 40 percent of our Navajo people do not have running water here in our Navajo Nation. That’s about the same percent for electricity,” said President of the Navajo Nation Jonathan Nez.
While the CDC recommends washing your hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Nez said some of his people don’t have that privilege.
“Our people haul water for 40 to 60 miles round trips to get drinking water to their households or water to cook with, and whatever is remaining goes to personal hygiene and sometimes there’s not enough of that,” Nez said.
He added that lack of resources is one of the biggest contributors to this second wave.
“We have seen a few days of over 300 cases in 24 hours.”
As of Monday, the reservation had more than 18,000 confirmed cases with ICU beds at 100 percent capacity.
“Keep in mind we still haven’t fully received the Thanksgiving weekend numbers,” Nez said.
A northern Arizona man is trying to improve the Navajo people’s situation.
“I decided to haul water for families that needed it. For elders that have to stay home. So we purchased brand new 55-gallon water barrels, haul a big water tank in my truck and take it straight to the home,” said Zoel Zhonnie,
According to Zhonnie, he’s delivered more than 250,000 gallons of water and 30 new water tanks since March.
“Some people cry. Their gratitude is heartwarming.”
For now the tribal president said lockdowns in the reservation have proven to flatten the curve. The tribe is requiring residents to stay home through December 28th.
Visitors will not be allowed on the reservation during this lockdown and businesses must close on the weekends through the end of the year.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.