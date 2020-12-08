Pandemic Causes Pet Supply Chain Problem

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The pandemic has brought with it supply chain issues and a mental health crisis for humans, but the same is true for our four-legged friends.
“It’s different for the pets too, even the homeless pets,” said Nikki Reck, a spokesperson for The Pima Animal Care Center.
Reck says the pandemic has brought a pet supply-chain issue with it.
“We have such a nice atmosphere pets kind of reproduce year round,” said Reck.
But she says the same cannot be said for states that experience cold temperatures.
“Places up north where it snows where it gets uncomfortably cold, they are kind of sort of running out of pets because they’re not reproducing,” said Reck.
She says prior to the pandemic, PACC would transport some of southern Arizona’s shelter surplus to help meet the demand elsewhere. But, not this year.
Their last transfer flight left for Washington state on March 9th. Since then, the thousands of dogs and cats that rely on transportation to cooler climates to find their forever homes are still waiting in kennels.
PACC is still taking in 50 to 100 pets every day and because they are a no kill shelter and can’t transfer pets out of state. They rely on the communities help.
“We have a need to put these pets into places that can accept them,” said Reck. “Keeping them in the shelter and essentially warehousing them until they find the right home in Pima County can be detrimental to them.”
Reck says living in a kennel is hard on a pets mental health, much like staying at home is hard for humans.
“We have been taking even greater consideration into these pets because it’s not normal. We don’t have as many people coming in the building,” said Reck. “Staying in a kennel for an extended period of time is not the best option.”
The solution for fixing the pet supply chain issue— the restart of pet transferring, but it may not occur again until safety concerns are eased.
PACC says one of the best ways you can help homeless pets during this time is to foster.
Right now through January 7th, PACC says potential adopters can name their own price for the adoption fees of pets four months or older.
