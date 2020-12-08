PCSD searches for missing woman last seen in Green Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriffs are currently searching for 89-year-old Barbara Reming, who was last seen in the 300 block of East Placita Elegancia around 6 p.m. in Green Valley.
Authorities say Barbara is described as being 5′6″, weighs 98 pounds, has blue eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing a light colored blouse, pants and tennis shoes.
Reming left on foot in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on the location of Barbara Reming is urged to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.