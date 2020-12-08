Rescue Me Wellness to offer free saliva COVID-19 test in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A nasal swab coronavirus test is difficult for some, but for a few days, Tucson residents have an alternative.
Tuesday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced on Twitter the city is partnering with Rescue Me Wellness to offer free COVID-19 saliva testing.
Rescue Me Wellness will take their van on the road to offer testing at various locations around the city starting Wednesday, Dec. 9. Those interested do not need insurance or an appointment.
According to Mayor Romero’s tweet, saliva tests are quick, safe, and accurate. You can get tested at the following locations:
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Miller Gold Links Library at 9640 E. Golf Links Rd.
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11
Reid Park at 900 S. Randolph Way
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Sentinel Bldg. at 320 N. Commerce Loop
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As we get closer to the holidays, the Center for Disease Control is urging people to take precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and washing your hands frequently for more than 20 seconds.
