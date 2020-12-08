Rising Star to host ‘Christmas on East 36th Street’ on church campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Christmas on East 36th Street”, a drive-through winter wonderland featuring light displays and wrapped gifts and toys for children, will be hosted by Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m., on the church campus at 2800 E. 36th St.
The drive-through is one of Rising Star’s attempts to stay connected with its members and community during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s been really hard not seeing the congregation and community since mid-March,” said the Rev. Amos L. Lewis, who has served as senior pastor of the church for 33 years.
Lewis said the church continues to think creatively about new ways to engage and serve constituents safely. “This holiday season, we are compelled to spread love, peace and joy without compromising anyone’s health. With Christmas being right around the corner, the church is spreading much needed cheer in the 85713 zip-code area, where we have resided for 44 years.”
Since COVID hit, the church has conducted its worship services online each Sunday at 10 a.m.
“Christmas on East 36th Street” is free and open to the public. Social distancing and COVID precautions will be practiced.
Adults and children are asked to wear masks.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.