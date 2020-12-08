Picture Rocks Road closed between Van Ark and Spring Wagon Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies are currently on scene of a collision at 10500 West Picture Rocks Road.
Picture Rocks Road will be closed in both directions between Van Ark Road and Spring Wagon Drive.
One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Traffic will be delayed. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes if traveling in the area.
Updates on this incident when more information is available.
