Scammers going door-to-door posing as Trico employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people in the Shadow Mountain Ranch area have been posing as Trico Electric employees, trying to sell solar equipment and meters, company officials said on Twitter.
The Shadow Mountain Ranch neighborhood is west of the Tucson metro area, near Ajo Highway and Tucson Mountain Park.
In its post, the company said Trico employees never conduct door-to-door sales. Anyone who wants to report suspicious activity should call police and then Trico at 520-744-2944.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.