Sen. Kelly weighs in on legislative COVID relief efforts

Kelly’s statement: “For months, Arizonans have battled the pandemic and the economic fallout it’s caused with little to no help from the federal government, and as cases rise, there is an urgent need to pass additional relief. In my first days as a senator, I spoke with colleagues on both sides of the aisle about where there is common ground. While more will be needed, it is critical to pass something now that will extend expanded unemployment benefits for out of work Arizonans, get capital to small businesses to keep employees on payroll, provide additional resources for vaccine distribution, and protect families from evictions. The Senate shouldn’t go home for the holidays until it passes a bipartisan COVID relief agreement.”