Sen. Kelly weighs in on legislative COVID relief efforts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sen. Mark Kelly weighing in on Congress’ effort to come up with a COVID-19 relief bill.
In a statement on Tuesday, Dec. 8, Kelly said Senate leaders shouldn’t go home for the holidays until an agreement has passed.
Congress is preparing to pass a one-week stop-gap spending bill that would prevent government shutdown this weekend.
House Democratic floor leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland says the temporary government funding bill is set to be voted on Wednesday.
Kelly’s statement: “For months, Arizonans have battled the pandemic and the economic fallout it’s caused with little to no help from the federal government, and as cases rise, there is an urgent need to pass additional relief. In my first days as a senator, I spoke with colleagues on both sides of the aisle about where there is common ground. While more will be needed, it is critical to pass something now that will extend expanded unemployment benefits for out of work Arizonans, get capital to small businesses to keep employees on payroll, provide additional resources for vaccine distribution, and protect families from evictions. The Senate shouldn’t go home for the holidays until it passes a bipartisan COVID relief agreement.”
