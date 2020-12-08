Tucson businesses pledge to mask-up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Metro Chamber’s new campaign, Masks Mean Business and So Do We, hopes to keep people safe while maintaining the health of the local economy.
“It shows that you are respecting what is going on and the environment that you are operating in,” Amber Smith, president and CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber, said. “The bottom line is we want to ensure businesses can still do business.”
The mask initiative comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Arizona.
“With the trends and with our local hospitals really urging our elected officials to have a stay-at-home-order, we want to try to prevent that in any way that we can,” Smith said.
Businesses are making the pledge to mask up to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“This virus can’t be killed by shutting down restaurants. It can’t be killed by even shutting down bars. It really is going to take all of us to be responsible, to wear masks and to sanitize more often,” said Ray Flores, the president of Flores Concepts and Si Charro Restaurant Group.
Flores said he’s seen the success of masks in his own restaurants.
“We’ve had known exposure, but it’s not spread when they wear masks,” he said.
The campaign is promoting masks to limit the transmission and help guests feel safe to visit local shops and restaurants.
“This is our holiday season, so a lot of those businesses, in general, are counting on the revenue that they would get from this last quarter of the year.”
To learn more about the Tucson Metro Chamber’s mask initiative, click here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.