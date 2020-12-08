Tucson organization to host virtual science fair for free

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many schools in Arizona have opted to fully return to remote learning, considering the latest rise in COVID-19 cases.
But one organization hopes to liven things up by hosting a virtual science fair, and its open to all schools in the state.
The Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation invites schools to register to the online event.
Schools that register will designate a “School Fair Director” who will register the school, upload projects and open the virtual exhibit hall for caregivers, relatives, judges and friends to celebrate Arizona’s science and engineering talent.
“In this time of strained resources, it means a lot that we are able to offer a free solution for science fairs to still have a place in schools,” shared Danniey Wright, a volunteer and events manager at SARSEF. “Otherwise, we know fairs could potentially go on the chopping block. But the fairs are important to continue to engage students in active research.”
Every school will have its own password-protected virtual project floor, and once winners are selected, Fair Directors can indicate what projects have won with virtual trophies that will be displayed online.
SARSEF’s regional science and engineering fair will take place virtually March 1-6, 2021.
Arizona’s state science and engineering fair will also be virtual and will be March 29 through April 3, 2021.
