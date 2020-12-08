Woman arrested for allegedly hitting son with hanger

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One Phoenix mother is now behind bars for allegedly hitting her 8-year-old son with a hanger and throwing a knife at him, police say.
Phoenix investigators arrested 25-year-old Henrietta Tapaha on two counts of child abuse and one count of contributing to the delinquency of the minor for an incident that happened Saturday, Dec. 5, according to a report by AZ Family.
The arrest happened after someone called police when they saw the 8-year-old running down the street alone, without shoes and crying. The boy told police he was scared because his mother had hit him with a hanger, punched him in the face and threw a knife at him, AZ Family reports.
Tapaha told police she had been drinking that day and did hit the boy with a hanger but denied throwing a knife at him and did not recall punching him.
The woman was booked on a $15,000 bond and is due in court Thursday, Dec. 10.
