2021 Arizona Renaissance Festival canceled due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another big event has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Officials say the 2021 Renaissance Festival will not be coming back to Arizona next year.
Organizers with the festival made the decision to not go through with the event, which was set to begin Feb. 6th and run through April 4th, 2020.
“With COVID-19 cases surging throughout the state, the Arizona Renaissance Festival has cancelled its announced ticket Pre-Sale and will not be opening this season,” said the organization on Facebook on Dec. 9.
“We earned governmental approval to open with an extensive COVID-19 safety operating plan. However, negative Covid conditions that have dramatically increased over recent days- the worst since the beginnings of the pandemic- are forecast to worsen over the next weeks.”
Organizers hope the iconic festival will return in 2022 with a full renaissance experience.
