Applications open for free city-wide Wi-Fi in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With more people depending on the internet as they work and learn from home, the City of Tucson is giving those within city limits, and without internet, a chance to have free Wi-Fi for a year.
It’s all part of the City of Tucson’s Community Wireless Program.
Collin Boyce, IT Director for the City of Tucson, says they have 5,000 devices ready to go and 2,500 of them will go to schools within the coverage area.
The devices will be handed out based on student population, meaning 51% of the devices will go to the Tucson Unified School District since they serve 51% of students in the coverage area.
17% will go to the Sunnyside Unified School District, 14% to Amphitheater Public Schools, and so on.
Devices left over will then go to other community members in need.
“I think this is a marvelous opportunity for the community of Tucson to get around because there are other people, if we make this available, that can grow and become success stories in the future,” the City’s IT Director, Collin Boyce said.
The program is paid for with funds the city received from the federal CARES act.
So far, it’s funded through all of 2021.
Here are the requirements to qualify:
- You must live in the coverage area.
- You also must have one of these three:
- Have a school-aged child who attends school at least one day per week
- Be over 60 years old
- Or have a health condition that puts you at COVID-19 risk.
Applications are now open.
You can apply by clicking HERE or by calling (520) 791-2608
