Arizona attorney general joins nation-wide lawsuit against Facebook

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general put together a lawsuit against social media giant Facebook, alleging the company has a monopoly over the industry after it acquired other media apps like Instagram and WhatsApp.
Arizona now has a stake in the suit, Attorney General Mark Brnovich stating in a news release “Facebook’s dominant market power has been illegally achieved at the cost of consumer choice, market innovation, and consumer privacy. Our bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General is committed to standing up for all of the consumers and hardworking small businesses that have been harmed along the way.”
The nation-wide lawsuit alleges Facebook violated the Sherman Act and Clayton Act, by acquiring its competitors in a “predatory manner” as well as cutting services to smaller threats and limiting privacy protections for its users to increase advertisement revenue, the release states.
The coalition of states’ attorneys general asks courts to limit Facebook from acquiring other companies valued at or above $10 million without giving further notice, among other limitations.
This lawsuit comes as the Federal Trade Commission issued a separate complaint against Facebook in coordination with the suit. Both were filed in the Washington D.C. District Court.
