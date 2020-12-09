Arizona neo-Nazi gets prison for threatening local journalist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A jury sentenced 21-year-old Johnny Roman Garza to 16 months in prison and three years of supervised release for conspiring with other members of the neo-Nazi group, Atomwaffen Division, and threatening Phoenix journalists.
The Queen Creek man was charged with cyberstalking after we sent Swastika posters to Arizona journalists and an employee at the Anti-Defamation League, according to a report by AZ Family.
Garza admitted he intended to leave threatening posters at the apartment of a member of the Arizona Association of Black Journalists. When he couldn’t find a suitable place to leave the posters at that home, he went to the home of an editor at an Arizona Jewish publication and left them there instead, AZ Family reports.
