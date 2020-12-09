Arizona Senators announce $13M COVID-19 relief for health dept.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services will soon receive $13 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The funds will allow the health department to reimburse the state for purchases of gowns, coveralls, disposable thermometers, gloves, and N95 masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Today’s funding will help shore up budgets in Arizona and continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect frontline health workers caring for Arizona families during the pandemic,” Sen Sinema said.
As of the Wednesday update, the state health department is reporting 7,081 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state. 746 of those deaths are in Pima County.
“These funds are important to ensure Arizona can continue getting our health care workers the protective equipment they need to safely treat patients as we face a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Sen. Kelly said.
