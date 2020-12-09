City in Norway builds largest gingerbread city in the world

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Like something out of fairy tale, a city in western Norway built an entire city made of gingerbread.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9th, the gingerbread city opened to spectators in the city of Bergen.
Every year since 1991, school children, local businesses and thousands of participants get together to build Pepperkakebyen, the gingerbread city.
And you can find everything, from tiny homes to local landmarks, cars and buildings.
Next year will be Pepperkakebyen’s 30th anniversary, and it is said to be the largest gingerbread city in the world.
