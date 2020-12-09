Expect overnight restrictions on I-10 and Houghton beginning next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers traveling through Intersate 10 and Houghton Road should expect overnight delays for two weeks beginning Monday, Dec. 14th, as crews will be putting girders in place for the new Houghton Road bridge.
During the two weeks, traffic will be routed up and over the entrance and exit ramps while crews place the girders above one direction of the highway at a time. Each girder is 26 feet long and weighs 55 tons. 26 girders will be lifted and put into place by a crane.
Motorists should plan for delays between 9:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. every night.
Work will require rerouting one direction of I-10 at a time. Houghton Road will remain open, with delays of about 15 minutes near the ramps.
Drivers should consider Rita Road and Wentworth-Collosal Cave Road as alternate routes to their commute.
The work is part of a $24.4 million project to replace the two-lane Houghton Road bridge with a new diverging diamond interchange that features a six-lane bridge across I-10.
The project began in August and is expected to be completed in late 2021.
