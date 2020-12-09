FBI warns of “Virtual Kidnapping” calls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Be careful who you believe on the phone. The Federal Bureau of Investigation Phoenix Division is warning of “virtual kidnapping” extortion calls happening in Arizona.
According to a news release, victims will receive a phone call from someone claiming to have kidnapped their loved one. Scammers then threaten to harm the individual unless a ransom is paid. FBI Phoenix says some victims report hearing a female crying or screaming in the background of the call.
It is important to note, no one is physically kidnapped in the extortion call. However, the experience can be traumatic for those involved.
Officials say “virtual kidnappers” will try to convince you to pay a quick ransom before you realize it’s a scam. On average, families send thousands of dollars to the scammers before contacting law enforcement.
According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, Arizona had 1,092 victims of extortion in 2019.
Should you receive a call from a potential extortion scheme or what you believe is a legitimate kidnapping, contact local law enforcement immediately.
To avoid becoming a victim of this extortion scheme, look for the following possible indicators:
- Calls are usually made from an outside area code
- Callers go to great lengths to keep you on the phone
- Callers prevent you from calling or locating the “kidnapped” victim
- Ransom money is only accepted via wire transfer service
To learn more about virtual kidnapping, visit the FBI website.
