FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dust off your umbrellas! Another dry and warm day before a storm system brings rain tonight along with cooler temperatures by tomorrow.

By Jaclyn Selesky | December 9, 2020 at 4:09 AM MST - Updated December 9 at 4:28 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We could pick up anywhere from a quarter to a half an inch of rain tonight through midday tomorrow with isolated higher amounts. Daytime highs will drop more than 10 degrees by tomorrow.

TODAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Increasing rain chances 80% with overnight lows in the upper-40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, 50% rain chance with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 70 degrees.

