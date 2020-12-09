Health Department says COVID-19 transmission rates currently extremely high

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department has issued a Public Health Advisory about actions the public needs to take to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 transmission rates are currently extremely high and area hospitals are at or near maximum capacity.
For the health and safety of the public, the Pima County Health Department has advised residents to remain home when possible and to always wear masks and practice distancing when in public.
The message reiterates Board of Supervisors Resolution 2020-96, passed Dec. 4, which strengthened the County response to the pandemic by requiring everyone to wear masks or face coverings when in public and can’t easily maintain a continuous distance of at least six feet from others. The Resolution also mandates businesses require customers to wear masks.
