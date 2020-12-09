Healthcare system overwhelmed, officials implore people to take precautions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local hospitals are at capacity and crisis standards of care are looming.
Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Banner Health’s chief clinical officer, said in a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, her hospitals are projected to hit 100 percent capacity on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and well over that just three days later.
The Pima County Health Department and the Pima County Office of Emergency Management issued a health advisory, saying hospitals in the area are at or near capacity and urged the public to stay home as much as possible. These alerts come as Arizona officially reporter more than 7,000 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the Arizona Department of Health and Human Services.
“Our healthcare system is being overwhelmed. You can see that we’ve had the highest number of COVID patients ever in the Tucson area hospitals,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, PCHD director, said in a video update on Wednesday. “This means that we have a very important community responsibility.”
Banner Health officials said they are taking care of about half of the state’s COVID-19 inpatients. The state health department reports about eight percent of those infected have been hospitalized. As beds fill, Banner said it still needs more than 400 staff members to keep up.
Nurses at Tucson Medical Center sent a letter pleading with the public to take precautions on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
It reads in part, “We are doing everything we can to keep our community safe. Now it’s your turn. Our future—your future is in your hands.” The letter begs the public to stay home, wash hands and keep distant.
Banner said it’s likely they will reach crisis standards of care if trends continue, which could mean higher patient loads for doctors and nurses, less documentation—even reusing supplies and alternate care sites, according to the ADHS plan. The hospital asks for people to take precautions and is calling on local and state leaders to implement stricter COVID-19 mitigation measures.
The governor did announce $85 million for hospitals to acquire staffing earlier this month. Banner said at this time, they have not received their funds, but fully expect to soon.
