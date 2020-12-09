High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can apply to a national scholarship

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High school seniors who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5000 for college through a national scholarship administered by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
“Teens across the country are making an impact because they’ve been impacted by Alzheimer’s— they are caring for loved ones, volunteering, working at care settings, raising awareness and conducting research,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO.
Applications are open to college-bound high school seniors, who will submit a 1,200-1,500 word essay describing how the disease has impacted their lives, and what they have learned about their family and community through their experience.
The submission deadline is Feb. 15, 2021. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.
The winner of the first prize will be awarded a full $5000 scholarship, with an award of $2500 for the runner up and $1500 for third place. Honorable mention winners will receive smaller scholarship amounts ranging from $400-1000.
Essays can be submitted by visiting www.alzfdn.org/scholarship.
