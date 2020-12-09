High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can get up to $5,000 for college

“Teens across the country are making an impact because they’ve been impacted by Alzheimer’s— they are caring for loved ones, volunteering, working at care settings, raising awareness and conducting research,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “These college scholarships will help tomorrow’s leaders in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease with their college education. We invite all high school seniors who have been affected by Alzheimer’s to enter.”