2021 Junior Golf Association of Arizona membership registration now open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Junior Golf Association of Arizona opened membership registration for the 2021 season on Dec. 9 with an annual membership fee of $90.
This includes eligibility to enter competitions on the JGAA’s 2021 tournament schedule, including upcoming events in January and February.
The JGAA hosts roughly 30, two-day tournaments year-round for both boys and girls age 8 to 18 in five age divisions: Championship (15-18), 15-18, 13-14, 11-12, and 10 and Under. Members must have an understanding of JGAA policies and procedures; attend a Rules of Golf clinic and complete rules exam; and those participating in tournament play must be tournament ready.
The JGAA’s PING Junior Masters Series is made up of five annual events featuring top-ranked local juniors competing at some of Arizona’s most prestigious venues. It gives local junior golfers an opportunity to play in strong fields near home while still earning the national-level points needed to qualify for national tournaments.
The JGAA is Arizona’s primer stepping stone to college golf. Each year it conducts college-prep seminars featuring men’s and women’s golf coaches from Arizona’s major universities and other experts who discuss the intricacies of securing college golf scholarships as well as the challenges of playing college golf as a student athlete.
Other events and services such as the annual Itty Bitty Open introduce kids 3-5 years old to the game. The JGAA awards two scholarship funds annually to high school senior JGAA members for their college education – the Tres Arnold and the John Wolfinger Memorial College Scholarships. And to help members overcome financial barriers to the game, no juniors are turned down for lack of funds.
For those who do not wish to compete in tournaments, the JGAA offers Youth on Course “Only” Memberships for a low annual fee. All about access, Youth on Course allows kids to play 27 Arizona golf clubs (1,200 nationwide) for as low as $5 green fees. The national organization works with the JGAA and
JGAA membership includes membership to the Southern AZ Jr Golf Association (SAJGA) and vice versa (tournament entry fees apply). For more information, visit www.jgaa.org.
