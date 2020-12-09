Moderna vaccine hasn’t shown significant side effects, researcher says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health regulators have warned people with significant allergic reactions to not take the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The news came out after two people had adverse reactions Tuesday in the U.K.
Dr. John McGettigan, principal investigator for clinical trials at Quality of Life Medical and Research Center, has overseen the Moderna trial since it started at the end of July. He said some participants have experienced mild reactions, such as arm redness, swelling, fatigue, headache, chills and body aches, but nothing significant.
“Those are actually very good signs that the vaccine is doing what it is supposed to do,” he said. “It’s helping your body develop an immune response.”
Moderna requires two doses. Dr. McGettigan said participants typically had more of a reaction to their second shot. It remains unknown how Moderna impacts people who typically have serious allergic reactions.
“People who have had a significant reaction to a previous vaccine were excluded from the study. We didn’t have any of those at our site. I’m not aware of Moderna having any,” he said.
The good news is researchers feel the vaccines are showing promising results.
“So far these vaccines appear to be really safe particularly when you look at what the alternative is, getting COVID and playing the odds there, I would rather not do that,” Dr. McGettigan said.
Quality of Life Medical and Research Center is enrolling for another clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine that requires one dose. Dr. McGettigan said they’re looking to enroll people from diverse ethnic backgrounds to fully represent the community. Call 520-589-4759 if you’re interested in participating.
