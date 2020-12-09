Pedestrian dies after collision on E. Broadway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is dead after injuries sustained in an auto-pedestrian accident that happened on Dec. 4.
Tuscon Police department says the accident happened around 7:00 p.m. at the 8100 block of E. Broadway Blvd.
The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say on Dec. 5, they were notified the man died from his injuries.
An investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing north on E. Broadway Blvd. just east of N. Maguire Ave. Officials say he was not in a crosswalk when the collision occurred.
Officials say the driver of the vehicle was not impaired at the time of the collision and do not believe speed contributed to the accident.
The identity of the pedestrian is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification. At this time, no arrests or citations have been issued.
The investigation is ongoing.
