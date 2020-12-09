Pima, Maricopa counties to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima and Maricopa counties will see the first 58,000 doses once the approved vaccine is made widely available, the governor’s office announced Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
Officials said the first batch of the vaccine should make its way to the state the week of Sunday, Dec. 13, and roll out would begin right away, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Maricopa County will get 47,000 doses and Pima County will get 11,000 during the first week of distribution.
All other counties will get access to the vaccine the following week, the release stated, along with four tribal nations and skilled nursing facilities enrolled in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Pharmacy Partnership — right now, all skilled nursing facilities in the state have opted into the program.
