Questions rise about effectiveness of remote learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The coronavirus pandemic has forced students and teachers to stay home. Instead of leaning from the classroom they’ve been learning over Zoom and it hasn’t been easy.
“I have one student in my class that has lost four family members to covid, four, four in one family,” said Maria Elena Peterson, a fourth grade teacher at John B. Wright Elementary School.
This school year has presented a challenge unlike any other to teachers and students like Tucson fourth grader Rianna.
“We have had so many challenges this year and we have had to learn to cover come those challenges,” said Rianna.
Maria Peterson is Rianna’s teacher, she says while distance learning is necessary, its long-term effects will be felt.
“A lot of kids are getting F’s in classes they would never get F’s in. said Peterson. “It’s because the teachers are being really strict...the problem is sometimes the internet spins and it happens for me as a teacher. I sometimes can’t get into my own zoom.”
Peterson is also a mother of two. She says she is pulling her daughter out of standard high school within TUSD opting instead for a different online learning program.
”I think that a lot of that failure is going on at the high school level,” said Peterson. “Every teacher is doing something different some teachers are putting it in Teams, some are doing Zoom, some are doing Clever and its too much for my daughter to navigate.”
Peterson says she’s seeing the effects first hand.
“I’m seeing a physical emotional spiritual change in her,” said Peterson.
She says just like adults, even her fourth grade students are struggling with the changes the pandemic has brought with it. So, she’s calling on fellow teachers to be a little more compassionate.
“It’s a tension that I deal with everyday,” said Peterson. “It’s a balance between high standards and being compassionate.”
For Peterson, it’s about finding that balance for her students. She’s teaching math and science but also current events, and ways they can cope with all the changes happening around them.
“We’ve become each others extended family,” said Peterson.
“The school tries to make everything better,” said Rianna. “It may not be perfect but its as good as it can get, and I really appreciate how they’re trying.”
“I keep telling my students and my kids, we might have to be away from each other for just this one year but, it will guarantee were together for many more years to come,” said Peterson.
