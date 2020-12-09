Survey says 1 in every 5 breakups in Arizona were due to alcohol abuse during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A study conducted by the American Addiction Centers says that 1 in every 5 relationship breakups among Arizonans this year ended due to alcohol abuse.
The organization says that 18% of relationships in Arizona that broke down since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic cited alcohol as the main factor.
Broken down across the country, it was found Louisiana had the highest figure (50%) of relationships that have ended due to a partner’s drinking. Comparatively, this figure was the lowest in Michigan, Mississippi and Ohio (10%).
Among the total number of people surveyed across the United States, 10% admitted that they would not tell their partners if they had a drink first thing in the morning.
But 82% of those survyed also said they would confront their partner directly if they felt they were hiding a drinking habit.
And 24% of couples surveyed said they often argued with their partner when one or both of them were consuming alcohol.
“If someone is drinking secretly or concealing their overall consumption of alcohol, it can create a sense of mistrust because the lack of transparency doesn’t foster open communication, which is critical in a healthy relationship,” said Brittney Morse, a spokesperson for American Addiction Centers and a licensed advanced alcohol and drug counselor.
For a full view of the Infographic by the AAC, click [HERE].
