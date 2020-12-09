Tucson Electric Power offers discounts to struggling customers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customers with Tucson Electric Power can rest easy as the company announces a break for some ratepayers who are behind on their bills.
The Arizona Corporation Commission voted to help struggling customers of TEP, Arizona Public Service, and Unisource Electric as the year 2021 approaches. The approval will automatically enroll customers who have fallen behind on their bills who may be subject to disconnection in an eight-month payment plan, starting in January 2021.
The program works to help those customers who have been struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the help does not stop there.
TEP, along with the other electric companies will work with customers behind on their bills, and qualified low-income customers can receive up to $250 off their bill.
