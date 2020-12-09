Two charged in connection to deadly south-side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities charged 34-year-old Fernando Valenzuela and 17-year-old Angel Rendon for their involvement in a deadly shooting in late July.
Both Rendon and Valenzuela are in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex facing first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, respectively, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
The charges stem from a shooting that happened Thursday, July 23, 2020, when 23-year-old Jose Luis Armando Miranda was shot and killed near the 1200 block of East 24th Street. Through their investigation, detectives learned the shooting was not random — the victim and suspects likely knew each other beforehand. However, investigators did not elaborate on what led to the crime.
Rendon was arrested Monday, Dec. 7 during a SWAT raid at his midtown home, the release stated. Valenzuela was already in jail for unrelated charges.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.